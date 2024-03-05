Exclusive: Sham Mashalkar to feature in Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor Sham Mashalkar who is known for projects Housefull 4, Panipat, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani etc, is all set to enthral audiences in the upcoming Aamir Khan Productions’ film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film which is said to be the sequel of Taare Zameen Par, is one of the much-anticipated films.

Taare Zameen told the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic kid who outshines and grows in life after his art teacher discovers his potential. It brought together Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary as the principal characters. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film also featured Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Sachet Engineer among others.

Now, the first look of Sitaare Zameen Par has been announced on social media with Aamir and Darsheel reuniting after 16 years. Darsheel Safary recently shared a nostalgic collage on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of the upcoming sequel’s set. The pictures showcased Aamir Khan’s striking appearance in the movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, where he was seen sporting a distinguished full white beard and hair. Aamir looked elegant in a sleek black turtleneck while posing candidly with Darsheel Safary, who mirrored his pose with youthful energy, dressed in a stylish jacket and a classic black t-shirt.

We now hear of Sham Mashalkar being a part of the stellar cast of the film.

