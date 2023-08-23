ADVERTISEMENT
From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space

Bollywood actors have won the International limelight and have been part of Hollywood cinema. We list out such actors from the Hindi fraternity who have starred in International projects.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 17:56:35
The Hollywood Cinema offers performers with enticing scripts and great opportunities. Bollywood is not far behind when it comes to attaining International glory, with its actors shining bright in the Hollywood space too. Many actors from Bollywood have time and again shown the world that they are good enough to pack a punch when it comes to the Global field of entertainment. Stalwarts like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah have led India to such International limelight with their portrayals in Hollywood films. There are a lot of actors who have proven their capabilities in Hollywood.

We at IWMBuzz.com list out the celebrities and their International work.

Om Puri

The legendary actor Om Puri has worked in the Richard Attenborough Academy Award-winning film Gandhi. He had also played a pivotal role in Roland Joffe’s City of Joy. He was also part of International films Charlie Wildon War, Code 46, East Is East, The Hundred-Foot Journey etc.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845058

Amrish Puri

He is known as Mogambo of Bollywood. Amrish Puri won all the limelight for portraying his villainous skills in the Steven Spielberg film Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845061

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah who is known for his realistic portrayals has been part of many films on an International level. The Monsoon Wedding, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful are a few Hollywood projects he was part of.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845062

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan who has been a versatile actor made his Hollywood debut with A Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited. He has also been part of Hollywood films The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and Inferno etc.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845063

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan made his Hollywood debut in The Great Gatsby. He played the character of a Jewish gangster Meyer Wolfsheim.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845064

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She was seen in the Hollywood thriller series Quantico, where she played the main protagonist. She was also seen in Citadel, Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic etc. Priyanka Chopra has many Hollywood projects in her kitty right now which are upcoming.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845068

Anil Kapoor

He earned global recognition when he was part of the cast of Slumdog Millionaire. He was also seen in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Also, Anil Kapoor happens to be the first Indian actor to be specially invited for a special segment, “In Conversation” at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013. He also has a few upcoming Hollywood projects lined up.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845073

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She bagged the International limelight when she won The Miss World title in 1994. Later, she was seen in Hollywood films Bride and Prejudice, Mistress of Spices, Provoked: A true story, The Pink Panther 2 and The Last Legion.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845080

 

Anupam Kher

This impressive Bollywood actor has been part of Hollywood films like Bend it Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, Bride and Prejudice and Speedy Singhs.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845069

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who won hearts recently for her portrayal in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has also won International acclaim for her recently released Hollywood project Heart of Stone, which has Gal Gadot. She played the challenging role of Keya in it.

From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845071

The list of Bollywood actors seen in the Hollywood space is long and surely, there will be more to add on in the coming future. Many other actors who have had Hollywood opportunities include Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi), Dimple Kapadia (Tenet), Randeep Hooda (Extraction), Gulshan Grover (The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo), Ali Fazal (Furious 7).

So which is the role you liked the most? You can call out for your favourites here.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

