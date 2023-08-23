From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space

The Hollywood Cinema offers performers with enticing scripts and great opportunities. Bollywood is not far behind when it comes to attaining International glory, with its actors shining bright in the Hollywood space too. Many actors from Bollywood have time and again shown the world that they are good enough to pack a punch when it comes to the Global field of entertainment. Stalwarts like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah have led India to such International limelight with their portrayals in Hollywood films. There are a lot of actors who have proven their capabilities in Hollywood.

We at IWMBuzz.com list out the celebrities and their International work.

Om Puri

The legendary actor Om Puri has worked in the Richard Attenborough Academy Award-winning film Gandhi. He had also played a pivotal role in Roland Joffe’s City of Joy. He was also part of International films Charlie Wildon War, Code 46, East Is East, The Hundred-Foot Journey etc.

Amrish Puri

He is known as Mogambo of Bollywood. Amrish Puri won all the limelight for portraying his villainous skills in the Steven Spielberg film Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah who is known for his realistic portrayals has been part of many films on an International level. The Monsoon Wedding, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful are a few Hollywood projects he was part of.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan who has been a versatile actor made his Hollywood debut with A Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited. He has also been part of Hollywood films The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and Inferno etc.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan made his Hollywood debut in The Great Gatsby. He played the character of a Jewish gangster Meyer Wolfsheim.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She was seen in the Hollywood thriller series Quantico, where she played the main protagonist. She was also seen in Citadel, Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic etc. Priyanka Chopra has many Hollywood projects in her kitty right now which are upcoming.

Anil Kapoor

He earned global recognition when he was part of the cast of Slumdog Millionaire. He was also seen in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Also, Anil Kapoor happens to be the first Indian actor to be specially invited for a special segment, “In Conversation” at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013. He also has a few upcoming Hollywood projects lined up.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She bagged the International limelight when she won The Miss World title in 1994. Later, she was seen in Hollywood films Bride and Prejudice, Mistress of Spices, Provoked: A true story, The Pink Panther 2 and The Last Legion.

Anupam Kher

This impressive Bollywood actor has been part of Hollywood films like Bend it Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, Bride and Prejudice and Speedy Singhs.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who won hearts recently for her portrayal in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has also won International acclaim for her recently released Hollywood project Heart of Stone, which has Gal Gadot. She played the challenging role of Keya in it.

The list of Bollywood actors seen in the Hollywood space is long and surely, there will be more to add on in the coming future. Many other actors who have had Hollywood opportunities include Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi), Dimple Kapadia (Tenet), Randeep Hooda (Extraction), Gulshan Grover (The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo), Ali Fazal (Furious 7).

So which is the role you liked the most? You can call out for your favourites here.