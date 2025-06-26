GST raids at Manchu Vishnu’s offices just before Kannappa’s release

Just before the release of Telugu actor and producer Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming film “Kannappa”, the GST department has raided his offices in Hyderabad. These raids were conducted at his offices in Madhapur and Kavuri Hills on Wednesday, June 25.

The GST Intelligence Department teams have taken this action regarding tax evasion and possible irregularities related to GST payment. According to sources, officials have started investigating the budget and financial records of the film “Kannappa” to find out whether all the taxes have been deposited correctly or not.

When these raids took place, Manchu Vishnu was busy with the promotions of the film. He came to know about this raid through the media. On this, he gave a statement, “If raids are happening, it is a good thing. There is nothing to hide. Only through such investigations will people know where we have taken loans. We will fully cooperate.”

This raid has taken place at a time when “Kannappa” is going to be released just two days later i.e. on June 27. Because of this, people are also raising questions on its timing.

“Kannappa” is a mega-budget mythological action film, directed by Mukesh Kumar. It includes many big stars, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu and Kajal Aggarwal. This film is considered to be one of the most talked-about and most anticipated films of the year.

At present, the results of the investigation related to the raid have not come out, and no official statement has been issued by the authorities.

Now it remains to be seen what impact this investigation will have on the release of the film.

