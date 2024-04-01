Movies | News

Imtiaz opened on opting for a Netflix release for Amar Singh Chamkila and also how he thinks about any project and story for the big screen first

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns with one of the most-awaited projects, Amar Singh Chamkila that is all set to begin airing on Netflix in the next couple of weeks. However, it is no secret that the director is known for his romcoms and coming-of-age films on the big screen that continue to be iconic with time passing by. Always known to have his affinity for the big screen, Ali has recently been rather active on OTT, where he wrote and produced the Netflix series, She and also produced the Sony LIV series, Dr. Arora. But now, as he is back in the director’s chair, he opts for an OTT release for Amar Singh Chamkila instead of a theatrical one. Ali sat in a conversation with Pinkvilla and talked about how is a big cinema watcher and when he thinks of something or imagines something, it is always for the big screen in a theatre. But as Amar Singh Chamkila will be releasing on Netflix, he also mentioned how it isn’t a bad thing that he made the film for OTT.

He also added that new things are coming along and this platform has a certain reach. He highlighted that the point of making Chamkila is that, for him, it is a universal subject. He wanted people, who are not from Punjab to also see and enjoy it. With a streaming platform, the film reaches not just various parts of India but even globally where people, who aren’t able to speak or understand the native languages, also enjoy it. That’s why Chamkila was made in Hindi and for an OTT platform.Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, as it is up for release on Netflix on 12th April 2024.