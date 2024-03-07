Is Parineeti Chopra expecting first child with Raghav Chadha?

In the world of Bollywood, speculation often swirl around celebrities, and the latest buzz involves none other than actress Parineeti Chopra. A recent viral video capturing Parineeti sporting an oversized white shirt with matching shorts has ignited speculation among fans, leaving them guessing if the actress is pregnant with her first child, alongside her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

The video, snapped by paparazzi, quickly made rounds on social media platforms, prompting a flurry of reactions from eager fans. Many took to the comments section, expressing their curiosity and offering congratulatory messages, assuming the actress might be expecting. Comments such as “Pregnancy announce kardo abhi toh”, “Good news is on the way,” and “I think she is pregnant,” flooded the post, reflecting the intense speculation surrounding Parineeti’s rumored pregnancy.

These rumors come months after Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav in a grand ceremony held on September 24, 2023. The couple’s wedding festivities commenced with vibrant pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi, including a cricket match, a Sufi night, and an Ardaas ceremony. The celebrations continued as they traveled to Udaipur, where Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were joyously observed, leading up to their heartfelt wedding ceremony, witnessed by close family members.

Also Read: The party starts now! Excel Entertainment Drops the Teaser Of Madgaon Express’s First Song ‘Baby Bring It On,’ Track To Be Out Tomorrow