‘‘It stabilized my life”, Sushmita Sen opens up on motherhood, adds if daughters Alisah-Renee miss ‘father figure’

Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying the spotlight following her remarkable performance in the web series "Taali." This series, inspired by the life of transgender activist Shri Gauri Sawant, has garnered immense praise.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Aug,2023 00:05:18
Former Miss Universe and Bollywood luminary Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying the spotlight following her remarkable performance in the web series “Taali.” This series, inspired by the life of transgender activist Shri Gauri Sawant, has garnered immense praise, further making a strong ground for Sen’s reputation as a versatile and powerful performer in the Indian entertainment industry.

In contrast to the complex relationship depicted in the series, Sushmita Sen shares a profound and cherished bond with her father, Shubeer Sen. This close familial connection extends to her two daughters, Alisah and Renee Sen, who equally share a special relationship with their grandfather.

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sen was asked whether her daughters ever yearned for a father figure in their lives. In response, she offered a candid perspective, stating, “They don’t miss having a father figure because they have never had a father. You only miss what you have.” As quoted by Pink Villa. Sen emphasized that her daughters find great solace and guidance in their grandfather, who plays a pivotal role in their lives. She also humorously noted their reaction when marriage is mentioned, with the girls questioning the need for a father.

Sen’s journey into motherhood began when she adopted Renee at the tender age of 24, followed by the adoption of Alisah in 2010. She has consistently expressed that motherhood has been one of her most profound and prudent decisions. At an event, she revealed, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and a wonderful action, but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” as quoted by Pink Villa.

Amidst the accolades for her impactful performance in “Taali,” Sushmita Sen is poised for another compelling project. She is set to feature in the highly anticipated third season of Disney Plus Hotstar’s series “Aarya.” Sen’s dedication to her career and her family continues to resonate with fans, solidifying her status as an influential and inspirational figure in the entertainment realm.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

