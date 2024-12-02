Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide At 30

Shocking news surfaced this morning as Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her house. As per the reports, the actress was found hanging to the ceiling on Sunday, December 1, by the police. The officers suspect it to be a suicide. At the time of her death, she was just 30 years old. The actress was living in her Hyderabad’s Kondapur house. “Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” the police stated.

The police have registered the case, and Shobitha’s body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for the postmortem. The police also revealed that though they suspect this to be a suicide but, they are investigating the matter to discover the exact reason. Also, there was no suicide note found in the apartment. The actress’ last rites will likely take place in Bengaluru. She has been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Shobitha Shivanna primarily worked in TV serials and films in Kannada. She is known for her roles in films like Eradondla Mooru and ATM: Attempt to Murder. She earned a Fashion Design Degree from the National Institute of Fashion Technology. With her passion for acting, she quickly gained recognition.