Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 12: The film earned 88.4 crores, and will soon join the 100 crore club

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 12: Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earned 5.9 crores on the 12th day, i.e., Monday. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached 88.4 crores. The Malayalam version has contributed the most to this, which has collected 68.05 crores. The Tamil version has collected 7.85 crores, the Telugu version has collected 11.05 crores, and the Hindi version has collected 1.45 crores.

The film had a decent opening, but its collection increased rapidly over the weekend. The film grossed 10.1 crore on its first Sunday. It also had a good second weekend, earning 10 crore and 10.15 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the collection dropped to 5.9 crore on Monday (Day 12), showing the weekday effect.

Day-wise collection (12 days):

Day 1 (Thursday): 2.7 Cr

Day 2 (Friday): 4 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday): 7.6 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday): 10.1 Cr

Day 5 (Monday): 7.2 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday): 7.65 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday): 7.1 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): 8.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: 54.7 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Friday): 7.65 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): 10 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): 10.15 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Monday): 5.9 Cr

Total: 88.4 Cr (India Net)

The audience has loved the superhero touch, action, and suspense of the film. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance has received special appreciation, while Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films is very happy with this success.

The film is a unique and innovative attempt in Malayalam cinema. It presents the superhero theme by mixing it with the local culture and emotions. This is why, despite being a multilingual release, the highest collections are coming from the Malayalam belt.

The film has collected 88.4 crore in just 12 days. If this trend continues, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra will soon join the 100 crore club.

The collections of the next few days will decide how big a hit this film becomes.

