Luv Sinha deletes post about Zaheer Iqbal’s father; says won’t comment

So far, there have been several stories about what was the reason for Luv Sinha not being a part of sister, Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding where he would go on to our cryptic posts and even share some posts here and there but never went on to openly talk about it. Sonakshi on the other hand, has been entirely quiet on the matter as well.

There now seems to be a bit of clarity on the reason where Luv Sinha went on to delete a quote on Zaheer Iqbal’s father’s business.

He earlier shared a piece about why he really missed his sister’s wedding with Iqbal. He referred to a quote from the same news piece and made a separate post on X, adding that he would never “associate with some people no matter what”.

He wrote, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team (sic).”

The quote from the article which now stands deleted had read, “Apparently, one reason for anxiety was a rumour about the groom’s antecedents. With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai, which was rumoured to have ended rather abruptly (sic).” The article also mentioned a ‘superstar’ who has strong connections in the UAE.

Following that, Luv Sinha deleted the article bit and made his final post on the entire controversy. He said, “The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Sinha and Iqbal got married in a registered marriage that had family and close friends in attendance. Both of Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha weren’t in attendance.