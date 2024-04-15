Munawar Faruqui – “Performing & opening the act for Diljit Dosanjh at the concert was definitely special for me”

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is also known to be a musician and songwriter and he got the ideal chance to exhibit the same recently. He enthralled audiences as he took the stage to perform his original hit song “Madari” at a concert in Mumbai tonight. Sharing the spotlight with the one and only Diljit Dosanjh, Munawar’s performance did become one of the highlights of the evening at The BMW Joytown 2024 concert in Mumbai, delivering a massive performance. The event was held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday night, April 13, 2024, showcasing his exceptional musical talent and the heartfelt lyrics of his debut album, “Madari.”

“Madari,” a soulful composition penned and sung by Munawar Faruqui, has garnered praise for its poignant lyrics and captivating melody. With its emotional depth and charm, the song is sure to strike a chord with listeners, leaving a lasting impression.

Reflecting on the performance, Munawar Faruqui expressed his excitement, stating, “Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

In addition to his musical endeavors, Munawar Faruqui is also gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated web series, “First Copy.” The recently released teaser has already generated considerable buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting his latest project.