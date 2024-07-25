“Nana Patekar & I Are Coming Back Together For A Fourth Film,”Mehul Kumar On 30 Years Of Krantiveer

Before the career-defining blockbuster Krantiveer Mehul Kumar had worked with Nana in Tirangaa which co-starred the capricious Raj Kumar . Rajkummar and Nana Patekar were two of the toughest stars in the film industry.But Mehul Kumar says he had no difficulties directing the eccentric duo. “ No, never.Raj Sir and Nana have a similar temperament . If you narrate the story properly, discuss the costumes, then I used to give them the outdoor-indoor chart. So I never had any problem.I won’t reveal the name of the film, but a very famous producer came to me and said, may God give you the strength to deal with these two actors.There was no problem. Since I did that song Pee le pee le morey raja with Raj Kumar and Nana Patekar, all went smoothly.When we were making Krantiveer we were not thinking of how far it would go. Thirty years later, it is being talked about.At that time, the directors used to select the actors themselves. There were no casting directors at that time. We just went by instinct.We knew Nana was fit for the role.So we had to cast him. Nobody has done three films with Raj Kumar.Even with Nana I did three films . So in that case I consider myself lucky. They were both a pleasure to direct. Raj Kumar was a very educated, very composed person. If you narrate the story to Raj Kumar properly and then give him the script in Urdu, he was very welcoming. Rajkumar knew Urdu. However, he was highly educated in English also.”

Nana’s character Pratap was based on Mehul’s friend. “I had a friend during my college days who just spoke and spoke about the ills in the country, like Krantiveer’s character.The number of such people social grumblers was more that time. So I told him you say so much, why don’t you do something.He said, ‘I have not taken a vow to make this country better.I say what I like. He said, if you like it then do something.’ So that character was in my mind that a good story could be written on it. Then after Babri Masjid episode , riots broke out.After that I thought that a film on the subject of Hindu-Muslim relations can be made.I thought perhaps the public would not able to digest it. So I thought that this point should be included in the story and a story should be made in such a way that whatever we want to say should be said in the climax or by writing some powerful scenes. Then I wrote the story.

Raj Kumar liked his scripts and dialogues in Urdu. “At that time Urdu was given a lot of respect. Dharam ji has given me four films. Dharam ji also had to be given scripts in Urdu.Since this corporate culture has come into our cinema , it has made our industry a business. Creativity has ended. Earlier it was the value of the author.Because of this our culture has been marginalized. Our festivals have been sidelined.We don’t see Holi, Diwali or Eid on screen. And where do the parents live? Parents don’t live in our cinema any more. They are missing.

Mehul Kumar’s track record is amazing, one of the most successful directors of the 1990s with hit after hit like Marte Dum Tak, Kohram, Tirangaa, Anokha Bandhan, plus a slew of hits in Gujarati. He is modest about his achivements. “I just did my work.The rest is God’s grace, people liked everything.And I got to work with some of the biggest bravest actors. Do you know that the climactic speech in Krantiveer which played a big hand in its success was performed by Nana when he was in the Nanavati hospital with a heart condition. I thought I would have to cancel the climactic speech. But look at that sherdil! Defying all medical advice he came to the set on an ambulance with doctors, delivered the fiery monologue, and returned to the hospital. Where do we get actors like these any more? I am planning another film with Nana.”

Mehul Kumar is all set for a comeback. “Jaago was my last film, that too on child rape. Hansika Motwani was cast as the heroine, when she was a child artist. What is happening nowadays, stories have no meaning anymore.Now the story is sent via email, the email is sent to actors’ business managers.What is the situation today, they don’t have time to listen. They don’t have time, they don’t even listen. I mean now whenever I meet an old artist, he says that, Mehulji, if you come on the set, then no one talks in Hindi on the set, only English. And the film is being made in Hindi, and the scenes are spoken in Roman.Earlier, the director used to sit next to the actors, explain the scene and talk to them. I just met Nana. His recent film are not presenting him in the right way. There is a story, I have told it to Nana. Yes, we are getting back together.”