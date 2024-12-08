Nana Patekar Opens Up About His Decision To Say No To ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ Read

Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently revealed the reasons behind his decision to decline the offer to reprise his role as Uday Shetty in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Patekar explained that the main factor in his refusal was the lack of a compelling storyline. He noted that the narrative did not excite him in the same way as the original Welcome, which he felt had a stronger, more engaging script.

He further elaborated that the magic of Welcome was largely due to the dynamic between himself and co-star Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai. Patekar stressed that the chemistry between them was essential to the film’s success. “If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible. If you remove me, then he alone can’t make Welcome and vice-versa,” Patekar stated, emphasizing the importance of their partnership in creating the iconic comedy.

The actor also reflected on his initial doubts about taking on the role of Uday Shetty in the first Welcome film, admitting that he had asked director Anees Bazmee to swear on his mother that he would be suitable for the part. Despite his concerns, Patekar acknowledged that the film’s success was deeply tied to the unique pairing of his and Kapoor’s characters.

Patekar also pointed out that the sequel, Welcome Back, did not perform well at the box office, which further influenced his decision not to return for the third installment.

While Welcome to the Jungle has generated significant buzz due to its large ensemble cast, which includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and others, the absence of Patekar and Kapoor leaves a noticeable void. In an interview with The Lallantop, Patekar reiterated that without the right story and the right co-stars, he didn’t see the point in rejoining the franchise.

As the film continues to garner attention, it remains to be seen if the absence of the original duo can be overcome or if the new installment will capture the same charm that made Welcome a beloved hit.