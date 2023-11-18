Nana Patekar’s Slap Backfires, Massive Outrage In Filmistan Against His Action

The viral venomous video of actor Nana Patekar wacking a stunned fan in Varanasi for trying to take selfie on an outdoor location for Anil Sharma’s film Journey has triggered a massive outrage.

Making it worse is the director Anil Sharma’s lame defence and Patekar’s own ludicrous justification that followed. The internet has gone ballistic with condemnation against Patekar’s indefensible action poring in.

Patekar would be even more disturbed to know that he has zero support within the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers that this writer spoke to condemned the actor’s behaviour off the record.

An actor who has worked with Patekar is heavily critical of the veteran’s behaviour. “You can’t be rude to your fans, let alone rough them up. It’s just not done. Nana should be grateful he still has fans instead of antagonizing them. He’s known to get physically violent. He slapped X(the source names a well known producer-director who worked in the past with Patekar and recent scored a sleeper hit) and many others.”

The veteran actor now faces an unofficial boycott in Filmistan(poorly known as Bollywood).