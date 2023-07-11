ADVERTISEMENT
No one should play Robi Thakur: Swastika Mukherjee opposes Anupam Kher’s casting for Rabindranath Tagore

Anupam Kher has recently made headlines by announcing his next project, in which he will be portraying the role of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 22:10:01
Anupam Kher has recently made headlines by announcing his next project, in which he will be portraying the role of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Taking to social media, Kher shared a still from the film, generating a wave of mixed responses from his followers. However, his post received a notable reaction from Tollywood star Swastika Mukherjee, who expressed her disapproval without directly mentioning anyone’s name.

In a cryptic tweet, Mukherjee stated, “No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone,” indicating her objection to Kher essaying the iconic figure on screen. This sentiment was echoed by several Bengali individuals who commented similarly on Kher’s post. The announcement has sparked a lively debate within the Bengali community, with opinions divided on whether it is appropriate for an actor to portray Rabindranath Tagore.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share his look as Rabindranath Tagore, and announced his 538th project. He wrote, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my fortune that I have got the privilege of bringing alive Gurudev on screen! I will share more information about this film soon).” As quoted by The Indian Express.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News