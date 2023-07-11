ADVERTISEMENT
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 13:45:34
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated film “Oh My God 2,” portraying a character akin to Lord Shiva. The actor took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film, capturing fans’ attention with his caption, “Rakh vishwas” (have faith). The teaser reveals a transformed Akshay Kumar, shirtless, adorned with long dreadlocks, and sporting ash smeared on his forehead, embodying the divine persona of Lord Shiva. The storyline revolves around his devotee, portrayed by the talented Pankaj Tripathi, making for an intriguing dynamic. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film, which promises a unique blend of spirituality and entertainment, with Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva generating considerable buzz and anticipation.

Akshay Kumar shares the teaser on Instagram

The teaser showcases some visuals from the prequel of OMG 2. In the much-anticipated film “OMG 2,” Pankaj Tripathi portrays the character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. The teaser commences with Tripathi’s voiceover, emphasizing that an individual can prove the existence of God through their belief or the absence of God as an atheist. However, he asserts that God always comes to the aid of those in need.

The teaser also references the story of Paresh from the first installment, setting the stage for the sequel. It showcases Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva, highlighting his rituals and worship practices. However, amidst his fervent dedication, tragedy befalls Mudgal’s family, creating a poignant twist in the narrative. The teaser briefly reveals a glimpse of a distressing event where a child tragically takes their own life by jumping in front of a moving train.

With this teaser, “OMG 2” offers a glimpse into the intense emotional journey that Kanti Sharan Mudgal will undertake, navigating the intersections of faith, tragedy, and the divine. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the film’s release to witness Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful portrayal and the compelling storyline it promises to deliver.

