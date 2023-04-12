Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular and admired superstars in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been a bonafide rage and sensation in the true sense of the term. Well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he’s attempted from his end has done incredibly well. Right from the start of his career in the 1980s till now, Sanjay Dutt has grown incredibly as a mass sensation and how. He is an icon when it comes to Hindi cinema and that’s why, whatever that our very own ‘Sanju Baba’ does becomes a grand success.

Sanjay Dutt meets with an accident on sets of upcoming Kannada film:

Right now, we have a piece of sad news coming in for all fans of Sanjay Dutt. As per the latest media reports in ZEE News, Sanjay Dutt was reportedly injured after a bomb explosion scene. The incident happened during the shoot of his next movie titled ‘KD: The Devil’ that features actor Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. We hear that he’s currently recovering from the injuries.

Disclaimer:

Please note that it was a bomb explosion on the sets while filming a movie scene and not a real one.

We wish him a super speedy recovery soonest and may everything be fine at his end.