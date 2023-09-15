Movies | News

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September; Look At The Schedule

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on 24th September. Read here to know the full itinerary planned for the wedding and also take a glimpse of the wedding invite.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Sep,2023 12:15:23
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September

Bollywood is now gearing up for yet another big fat wedding this month!! As we know, popular Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is getting married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha later this month. It is believed that the Saina actress Parineeti is presently spending quality time with family, after wrapping up her shoot schedules and prior commitments. We hear that Parineeti who will star in Mission Rajganj, has apparently wrapped up her work in the upcoming release.

A report on ETimes stated that Parineeti is spending quality time with her family. They will soon jet off to Udaipur for the wedding.

Another report in indiatoday confirms the wedding date of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. We take reference from the stories mentioned above for our write-up here.

As per these reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding will take place on September 24, while the pre-wedding festivities will start a day before. While most of the celebrations will be taking place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, the venue of the wedding ceremony will be the Taj Lake.

The celebrations will start on September 23 with Parineeti’s Choora ceremony at 10 AM, followed by the Welcome Lunch from 12-4 PM. The families, as well as the bride and groom-to-be will party the night away from 7 PM and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

Also, the wedding invite has gone viral and this report mentions that too. So take a look at the picture here.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September

Picture Courtesy: Report in indiatoday

The wedding ritual list is as follows.

Raghav’s Sehrabandi. Theme -Threads of Blessings. Location – Taj Lake Palace. Time 1 PM.
Baraat – The Royal Procession. From Taj Lake. Time – 2 PM.
Divine Promises – A Pearl White Indian Wedding. Location – Leela Palace.
Jaimala – 3.30 PM
Pheras – 4 PM
Vidai – 6.30 PM
The reception gala. Theme – A night of Amore. Location – Leela Palace Courtyard. Time – 8.30 PM

Wow!! Are you all eager to follow and keep yourself updated on the wedding news of Parineeta? Do follow our updates on IWMBuzz.com.

