Please forgive me: Nana Patekar issues public apology for slapping a boy in viral video

Renowned Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has recently addressed the uproar surrounding a viral video capturing him slapping a boy who attempted to take a selfie with him on the sets of his film. The incident has ignited a significant controversy, with social media users criticizing Nana for what they perceive as rudeness towards his fans.

In a video message shared on social media, Nana clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident, attributing it to a misunderstanding. He stated, “A video is going viral in which I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal… We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn’t know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave.”

The actor went on to explain that he only realized later that the individual was not part of the film crew. Expressing regret for the unintended altercation, Nana remarked, “Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don’t do this…This happened by mistake…If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me…I will never do anything like this…” While the incident has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism on social media, Nana’s explanation sheds light on the context of the video.