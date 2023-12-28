RIP: Actor, DMDK Founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth passes away

Prolific veteran actor and DMDK Chief, Vijayakanth passed away in a private hospital in Chennai this morning (28 December). He was admitted and was receiving treatment for pneumonia. This shocking development has been unbearable for the South industry and the well-wishers and fans of actor Vijayakanth. He was aged 71.

The news was reported in India Today, and we take reference from the article for our story here. A statement by the hospital read, “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023.”

The DMDK chief had earlier been admitted to a hospital on November 20. He was undergoing treatment for a respiratory illness at the hospital. He founded the DMDK and served as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. His political career peaked when he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

Vijayakanth the actor and Producer is known for his immense work in films Sivappu Malli, Autoraja, Sattam Sirikkiradhu, Theerppu En Kaiyil, Nooravathu Naal, Vellai Pura Ondru, Thambi Thanga Kambi, Captain Prabhakaran, Pathavi Pramanam etc.

The South industry came forward in mourning the sad demise of Vijayakanth.

RIP Captain!!