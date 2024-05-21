Sanjay Dutt Exits From Most Awaited Sequel Welcome 3, Here’s Why

One of the most awaited sequels of Bollywood Welcome 3 was announced earlier this year. The 3rd part of the iconic comedy film is named Welcome To The Jungle. This delightful news was shared by the lead actor Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala with a hilarious video. Along with that, the cast of the film was also revealed. Among which Sanjay Dutt was one who played one of the key role.

However, the news of Sanjay Dutt’s exit from Welcome 3 came as a surprise to many. As per a source from Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood. Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways.”

Adding to the intrigue, Sanjay Dutt had already filmed for 15 days, leaving the filmmakers in a quandary. They were unsure whether to retain his shots or remove them entirely. Eventually, they devised a plot twist in which Sanjay Dutt’s character goes missing after a few scenes. The source from Bollywood Hungama further revealed, “Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule , and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance.”

Welcome To The Jungle cast includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. The film will be released during Christmas 2024.