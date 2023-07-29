Sanjay Dutt Joins "Double iSmart" - Sequel to "iSmart Shankar" with Ram Pothineni

Bollywood’s powerhouse, Sanjay Dutt, is all set to take the silver screen by storm in the highly anticipated Pan-India film, “Double iSmart.” Directed by the renowned Puri Jagannadh, this movie serves as the thrilling sequel to the blockbuster hit, “iSmart Shankar,” leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

The recently revealed First Look poster of Double iSmart showcases Sanjay Dutt in a captivating and enigmatic avatar, donning the title of “Big Bull.” With his stellar presence, the excitement surrounding the film has reached new heights, as fans eagerly await his dynamic performance alongside the brilliant lead, Ram Pothineni.

Mark your calendars for the 8th of March 2024, as Double iSmart is all set to hit the big screens on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. This grand release is not just limited to a single language; it will enthrall audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada-speaking regions, truly making it a Pan-India spectacle.

The driving force behind this cinematic extravaganza is none other than the director himself, Puri Jagannadh, who teams up with the talented Charmme Kaur for production. Building on the immense success of the prequel, “iSmart Shankar,” expectations are soaring high for this sequel, and the ensemble cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned in delivering an exhilarating and unforgettable movie experience.

As the countdown begins and the frenzy intensifies, “Double iSmart” promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping blend of action and entertainment. Sanjay Dutt’s star power, Puri Jagannadh’s creative brilliance, and Ram Pothineni’s exceptional acting prowess are sure to create cinematic magic, leaving audiences across the nation enthralled and craving for more.

