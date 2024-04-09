Movies | News

We are just over a month away from the long-anticipated Lok Sabha elections and just like there is always a particular period that creates a stir and is termed to be ‘season’, we can now say that election season has officially begun.

And it is almost customary that as soon as election season hits, there is an array of names that start popping up on how they will potentially enter politics, no matter whichever party they join.

On that note, a popular name was recently in the news for the same and that was none other than actor Sanjay Dutt. There has been speculation that Dutt might be contesting for the Lok Sabha elections, seemingly from the Karnal seat in Haryana.

However, the actor has gone on to confirm that none of this is true. His official statement on X read, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Dutt has been subject to such rumors where back in 2019 too, he denied claims of joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha party. It is no secret that her family member’s connections with Congress play a huge role in feeding these speculations.

Dutt continues to focus on his film career, where he was a part of big films last year and has a busy 2024 ahead too where he will be a part of films like Welcome To The Jungle, Baap, Double iSmart and KD-The Devil among others.