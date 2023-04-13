Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest and most admired actors in the country at present. He’s been on top of his game in the Indian entertainment industry for more than 40 years and well, that’s why, we love him. Be it doing movies that show his heroic side in the best way possible to being a part of critically-acclaimed movies that have challenged his abilities as an actor, Sanjay Dutt has indeed come a long way forward in his career and how. Despite all the challenges that he’s seen in his professional life, he’s managed to tackle all of it like a pro and win hearts with perfection.

Know the latest about the health update of Sanjay Dutt after the bomb blast incident on the sets of his next film:

Just a few hours back, there were reports about Sanjay Dutt getting injured on the sets of his Kannada film KD. While the incident did very much happening, its scale is rather small than what’s being spoken about. Yes, an accident did take place during a bomb explosion scene on the set in Bengaluru.

However, an official spokesperson has updated us of what unfolded. The spokesperson said,

“Sanju baba did get injured, but it was a minor accident. There is no serious harm caused. In fact, the situation was brought into control soon, and shooting has even resumed.”

Well, we are glad to know that Sanjay Dutt is doing well. The shoot had not been stalled, and everything was very much under control. Yet, we wish Sanju Baba a speedy recovery.

Work Front:

KD-The Devil movie is directed by Prem. Starring Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandra, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra the Pan-India multilingual is all set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com