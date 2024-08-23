Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s mushy PDA images from the beach wins the internet

More often than not, people keep claiming how after wedding, the honeymoon is something everyone keeps looking forward to – and the ‘honeymoon’ period is over once the holiday is concluded and you’re back to normal life.

That doesn’t seem to be the case for actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, as the duo did not just have one but two honeymoons and right after their wedding in June.

But it seems that their holidaying period isn’t getting over anytime soon, as they are once again having a blast on New York, USA right now.

That’s right. Sinha first posted a long shot of husband, Iqbal on her story as she was lying on the beach getting a beautiful tan and put the graphic of beach day on it-

Following that, Sinha posted a series of images on her Instagram account as a post from their holiday in New York, and aptly captioned it saying, ‘Home is where the heart is…and wherever in the world… My heart is with my home @iamzahero’

Their love continues to serve goals for one and all.

As one knows, Sinha and Iqbal’s wedding was the talk-of-the-town for almost two weeks before D-Day owing to an array of rumors and assumptions circling around. While all those were rubbished, and she did have her parents at the wedding; the absence of her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha continues to be a mystery. Sinha and Iqbal got married on 23rd June 2024.