The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files was released in theaters on 5 September 2025. This film is the third and last part of his The Files Trilogy, in which, after films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, he has crafted a story on the backdrop of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. However, the film received negative reviews from critics and has also faced much criticism for distorting history. Despite this, the film has slowly tried to gain a hold at the box office.

The film collected 1.75 crores on the first day. On the second day, Saturday, this figure increased to 2.25 crores, while on Sunday, the film showed further improvement and earned 2.75 crores. But on Monday, i.e., the fourth day, the film’s earnings fell to 1.10 crores. Thus, the total net collection of four days was 7.85 crores.

The story of The Bengal Files revolves around the Direct Action Day of 16 August 1946, i.e., the Great Calcutta Killings and the riots that followed. The film shows how this violence spread to other areas of the Bengal Presidency—Noakhali, Tippera, and Comilla. Along with this historical background, the film also shows the parallel story of a crime investigator, who uncovers layers of corruption and communal violence while investigating a missing person case.

The film stars veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Simrat Kaur, and Puneet Issar. Vivek Agnihotri, along with his wife Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, directed and produced the film.

However, the film is 204 minutes long, which may be too long for the audience. The controversy over its content and negative reviews are also affecting the film’s performance. After seeing some growth over the weekend, Monday’s drop clearly shows that the long haul will be difficult for the film.

If the word of mouth does not turn positive in the coming days, the film’s box office collection may remain very limited. On the other hand, it is also facing tough competition from big films like Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

