Viral Photos: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught all mushy in Lisbon

The rumoured couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, have sparked speculation after being spotted together in Lisbon, Spain by fans. Initial reports suggested that the duo attended a rock concert together, and now it has been confirmed that they were indeed present at the Arctic Monkeys’ concert in Spain (given their posts from the same concert on social media). Aditya and Ananya both shared separate posts on their respective Instagram handles, further fuelling the curiosity surrounding their relationship. Fans are eagerly keeping a close eye on any updates regarding their rumored romance, as their appearance together in Lisbon has added more fuel to the speculation fire.

Their pics go viral

Adding more fuel to the dating rumors, a picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday together in Spain has surfaced on Instagram. The picture, posted by a prominent paparazzi account, captured the duo in matching black and blue outfits, as they graciously posed with their fans. Aditya sported a deep blue round-neck shirt and half pants, while Ananya opted for a minimalistic look, going makeup-free in a deep blue dress. The couple seemed to be enjoying their time together, with a fan capturing a candid moment of Aditya embracing Ananya and both gazing at the sky.

Since their joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration last year, Aditya and Ananya have been subjected to ongoing dating rumours. However, neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship yet. Fans and followers eagerly await further updates or an official announcement from the duo regarding the status of their bond.

Have a look-