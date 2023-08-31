Movies | News

WATCH VIDEO: Nayanthara makes Instagram debut with sons Uyir and Ulagam

Nayanthara shared her debut Instagram post, featuring a heartwarming video in which Nayanthara was seen gracefully posing with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The trio donned chic white outfits and stylish sunglasses, exuding an air of sophistication.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Aug,2023 16:14:44
WATCH VIDEO: Nayanthara makes Instagram debut with sons Uyir and Ulagam 847589

Nayanthara, often hailed as the “Lady Superstar” by her ardent fans, has made a surprising foray into the realm of social media by joining Instagram. Known for her reclusive nature and a preference for privacy, Nayanthara’s decision to step onto the digital stage has left fans ecstatic.

Nayanthara shared her debut Instagram post, featuring a heartwarming video in which Nayanthara was seen gracefully posing with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The trio donned chic white outfits and stylish sunglasses, exuding an air of sophistication. With a touch of playfulness, Nayanthara captioned the post, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…” which translates to “Tell them I have arrived.” The icing on the cake was the choice of the song “Jailer’s Hukum” playing in the background, adding a touch of flair to her swag.

Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, extended a warm welcome to her on Instagram. He affectionately commented, “My uyirs welcome to IG,” embracing her new venture with enthusiasm. The couple’s supportive bond has been evident since they fell in love on the sets of “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in 2015. Their journey has been marked by growth and devotion, culminating in their grand wedding ceremony in June 2022 at Mahabalipuram. The couple’s joy multiplied when they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in October 2022, a testament to their enduring love story.

Adding to her list of remarkable achievements, Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with the film “Jawan.” Starring alongside the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, the film has garnered immense attention and excitement.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Yash-Radhika Pandit’s Onam celebrations, see pics 846329
Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Yash-Radhika Pandit’s Onam celebrations, see pics
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara 842646
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage! 841956
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage!
Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833670
Nayanthara’s Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics 837005
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News