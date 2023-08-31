WATCH VIDEO: Nayanthara makes Instagram debut with sons Uyir and Ulagam

Nayanthara, often hailed as the “Lady Superstar” by her ardent fans, has made a surprising foray into the realm of social media by joining Instagram. Known for her reclusive nature and a preference for privacy, Nayanthara’s decision to step onto the digital stage has left fans ecstatic.

Nayanthara shared her debut Instagram post, featuring a heartwarming video in which Nayanthara was seen gracefully posing with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The trio donned chic white outfits and stylish sunglasses, exuding an air of sophistication. With a touch of playfulness, Nayanthara captioned the post, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…” which translates to “Tell them I have arrived.” The icing on the cake was the choice of the song “Jailer’s Hukum” playing in the background, adding a touch of flair to her swag.

Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, extended a warm welcome to her on Instagram. He affectionately commented, “My uyirs welcome to IG,” embracing her new venture with enthusiasm. The couple’s supportive bond has been evident since they fell in love on the sets of “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in 2015. Their journey has been marked by growth and devotion, culminating in their grand wedding ceremony in June 2022 at Mahabalipuram. The couple’s joy multiplied when they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in October 2022, a testament to their enduring love story.

Adding to her list of remarkable achievements, Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with the film “Jawan.” Starring alongside the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, the film has garnered immense attention and excitement.