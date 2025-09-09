Weapons Box Office Collection Day 32: Hollywood horror-thriller crosses 1300 crore mark worldwide

Weapons Box Office Collection Day 32: Hollywood mystery-horror film ‘Weapons’ has created a stir at the box office. The film collected 0.01 crore on Day 32. Even though its earnings in India have been very limited, the film has created history worldwide.

So far, the total net collection of the film has been 10.14 crores, the gross collection in India has been 11.91 crores, and the overseas collection has been 525 crores. With this, its worldwide collection has reached 1304.26 crores.

Directed by Zack Krieger, the film was released in August 2025. Its story is very mysterious — on the same night, 17 children from the same school suddenly disappear, and it is believed that they have been kidnapped by some unseen force. This thrilling and scary story has kept the audience glued to their seats.

Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Carrie Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan play important roles in the film. Apart from these, Toby Huss is also seen in an important role.

Made on a budget of approximately $38 million (317 crores), this film has earned $251 million (1300 crores+) worldwide, making it a big box office success. The special thing is that the film was praised by both the audience and critics.

At present, its growth is not very fast in India, but it is continuously making progress in the international market. If the word of mouth remains strong, its figures may go up further in the coming days.

