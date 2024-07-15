“Working With Ramu Was A Transformative Experience,” Says Fardeen Khan As Jungle Completes 24 Years

A call from Ram Gopal Varma changed the course of Fardeen’s life and career. “When I think back to the opportunity I had to work with Ram Gopal Varma on Jungle, it feels like a pivotal moment in my career, one that brought with it a mix of trepidation and excitement. After my first film Prem Aggan, many had written me off, doubting my abilities and my place in the industry. The criticism was harsh, and I found myself at a crossroads, questioning my path forward.Then came the call from Ram Gopal Varma, a director whose films I loved and greatly admired. Known for his unconventional approach and knack for extracting raw performances, RGV saw something in me that perhaps even I didn’t know I had. I couldn’t believe he offered me the leading role in a film that was far removed from the glitz and glamour of films being made at the time. It was a project that demanded authenticity and a fearless dive into a challenging character.Working with him was a transformative experience for me. He encouraged me to dig deep, to shed any remnants of self-doubt, and to embrace the raw, unfiltered nature of the character I was portraying. His faith in me was both daunting and inspiring, a reminder that I had much more to offer than what was evident from my first outing.”

Fardeen shot the entire film in the jungles. “The process was gruelling, with long days in the heart of the jungle, facing the elements and pushing through physical and emotional exhaustion. But it was in this environment that I discovered my craft. RGV’s guidance was relentless yet nurturing; he knew how to get the best out of his actors and in doing so, he helped me rebuild my confidence and redefine my place in the industry.Jungle was not just a film; it was a turning point for me. It taught me resilience, the importance of trusting the process, and the value of working with a visionary like RGV. His belief in my potential gave me the strength to persevere, and for that, I remain eternally grateful. The experience reaffirmed my passion for acting and set the stage for the journey that lay ahead.

RGV is one of a kind in the literal sense of the word. Working with him, learning from him and getting to know him in the process, has been such a great privilege and I deeply cherish every single memory.”