[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Redefines Elegance In A Giza Cotton Saree

The always lovely Kajal Aggarwal fashion diva effortlessly blends classic and contemporary styles. Her wardrobe includes a variety of exquisite sarees, attractive gowns, and fashionable outfits. She has an amazing sense of style and exudes grace and glamour everywhere. She continues to impress us with her traditional attire, this time in a multicolored cotton saree. Take a look at the beauty below-

Kajal Aggarwal’s Gazi Cotton Saree Appearance-

The gorgeous beauty always impresses us with her elegant look and fashionable appearance. The attractive diva wore a traditional multicolored cotton saree and shared a photo on Instagram. She wore a brown background with a white lined printed high round neckline, a half-sleeved blouse with violet, blue, and brown color blocks with a black lined pattern, and a green border saree with a dropped end piece. She pulls off traditional Indian clothing with grace and panache. The outfit is from Swatti Kapoor’s Fashion Label, costing Rs. 21,000.

Kajal’s Beauty Appearance-

The actress meticulously fashioned her hair into a middle-parted straight look, a style that perfectly complements her traditional attire. The diva applied a subtle, yet enhancing, makeup look, including brown eyeshadow, smudge eyeliner, accentuated cheekbones, and brown matte lips. She completed her look with gold small jhumkas, bangles by Amrapali Jewels and a black small bindi, adding the perfect finishing touches to her ensemble. In the photos, she showcases her beautiful appearance in a traditional saree with graceful postures.

