Sonakshi Sinha, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan, is one of the leading actresses. is one fashionista who keeps amazing us with all her stylish looks whenever she is spotted out on her adventures. The actor’s social media posts are full of fashion inspirations as well.

Sonakshi is known to make headlines for her bold and bossy looks and we believe she aces the look and looks like a boss. This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Whatever she wears becomes the latest trend. Sonakshi has been on the roll with her experimenting with the desi outfits that give us major #FashionGoals. No doubt, we love each and every stint of hers onscreen, but this time it is her unique style that has impressed us.

Sonakshi has always opted for a contemporary ethnic look that we particularly liked. A fusion of funk and class, a crop top with a skirt is something all millennials would love to style. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her hot indo-western look. She was seen at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception wherein she opted for an embroidered white attire. The outfit comprised a traditional blazer which she paired with a dhoti in which she looked ravishing. Check here!