From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to Kushi, here are some amazing love stories that were filmed in Kashmir

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Aug,2023 18:08:01
The gorgeous Kashmir valley is not only a popular tourist destination but also a beloved filming location for Bollywood movies. Indian filmmakers often select locations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pulwama, and more to capture the scenic beauty of the valley in their films. Many timeless classics and modern hits have showcased the stunning landscapes of Kashmir. If a movie requires a romantic setting, this is the perfect place to be. Let’s take a look at some of the films that were shot in Jammu & Kashmir.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Late Yash Chopra’s final film as a director, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, showcases the stunning sequences of Srinagar and Ladakh. The “Jiya Re” song, featuring the lead cast, was filmed in the picturesque areas of Ladakh and Kashmir. The breathtaking vistas of the Kashmir Valley, which serve as the backdrop for the film’s most stunning scenes, are the key to its widespread appeal. Late Yash Chopra was a frequent visitor to this wonderland and chose Kashmir as his preferred location to shoot all his films.

Kushi

Kushi, an upcoming romantic drama, is gaining attention for all the right reasons. The audience is enjoying the trailer and songs, as well as the desirable pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the most captivating aspect of this highly anticipated movie is the stunning visuals of Kashmir, which have been captured beautifully in the trailer and songs. The scenic beauty of Kashmir is truly breathtaking and perfectly complements the appeal of the film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was filmed in the beautiful landscape of Kashmir. The breathtaking snow-capped mountains and picturesque backdrop of Pahalgam and Gulmarg were captured by the makers. Some portions of the movie were also shot in Srinagar, showcasing a group of people exploring the highlands in Betab Valley, Aru Valley, and Chandanwari. This film showcases the stunning vistas of Pahalgam and Gulmarg, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate natural beauty.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The newly released movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” features a popular song called “Tum Kya Mile” that was filmed in Kashmir. The main cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with the director Karan Johar, shot the song in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, and it has been well-received by audiences.

Fitoor

Fitoor is a romantic movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif that showcases the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir Valley, also known as “Paradise on Earth.” The film’s director had to rely on the stunning scenery of Kashmir Valley to depict the intense love between the characters. The movie was shot in several locations around Dal Lake, including the red chinars, green meadows, and snow-covered landscapes. Nishat Bagh and Srinagar’s Dal Lake shores, both of which offer stunning views, were also used for filming.

