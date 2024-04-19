Movies | Releases

The franchise holds strong! Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is earning love from the audience, says, “An Absolute Delight for Movie Buffs”!

The movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is receiving positive feedback from the audience, and is being called "an absolute delight for movie buffs".

Author: IWMBuzz Editorial Desk
It’s finally the day for the release of the much-awaited sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The trailer has created a perfect build-up, and excitement is high among the audience. The film has hit the big screens today and is receiving love from the viewers. With a positive response from the masses, the film has proved its strength.

The movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is receiving a lot of love from the audience. People are appreciating the movie for its relatability and humor that reflects our society. This positive response is a testament to the franchise’s popularity even after 14 years. The movie has rightfully earned its place in the must-watch list. It has been released in cinemas now, and it’s time to witness a gripping story that is relevant to today’s youth and reality.

Here’s how the audience is showering love on social media.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.

