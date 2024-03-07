True to its essence, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases a poster on Love in the times of the Internet!

The makers of the popular film Love Sex Aur Dhokha have recently announced its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which has been creating a buzz among the audience. The original film focused on love in the age of camera, while the sequel explores the concept of love in the digital world. The first motion poster of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of how love exists in the internet era, and now the makers have released another intriguing motion poster that delves deeper into the theme of love in both the real and digital world.

The latest motion poster for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been released. It is a captivating and impactful poster that accurately portrays the essence of the film. The motion poster takes viewers on a journey from the real world to the digital world, showcasing the film’s true fervor. As the poster begins, we see a mobile phone with the stairs and flashlights blinking in the background, representing the fame world. Then, on the other side, we see a girl stepping out of the phone with a guy holding her hand, showcasing the transition from the real world to the reel world. The motion poster is incredibly enthralling and has generated excitement for the film.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.