Kajal Aggarwal is a top South Indian actress. She has proved her skillful acting throughout her blockbuster movies. The actress has a unique fashion sense. She has managed to impress the audience with her style, whether an Indian outfit or a Western, and she styles her look with the best, showing her personality. There are times when she has proved her styling in different outfits. Let’s check them out.

Kajal proved her class and sexiness in a stones and shells embedded mini dress with fringy detailings. The extravagant pink earrings, shimmery eye shadow, and beige boots rounded her appearance. She flaunted her sass throughout the pictures.

Kajal ditched heavy and vibrant shade to look elegant in a creamy printed kurta with matching pajama and net dupatta. Beautiful minakari oxidized earrings and rosy makeup added to her ethnicity.

The actress flaunted her bossy vibes in a white pantsuit. She paired it with a baby pink jacket. Her high ponytail, winged eyeliner, white motif earrings, and rosy makeup added to her classy look.

The diva shined brighter than a star in stones and diamond-embedded pastel lehenga. She styled her look with diamond jewels and minimalistic makeup doing the talk about her.

Kajal looked stunning in a red silk saree with gold prints. Her ethnic gold ornaments, rosy makeup, bindi, and beautiful smile added to her gorgeous look in the South Indian saree.

