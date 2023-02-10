Brad Pitt and George Clooney are Hollywood’s top stars who made history with their acting skills. The duo was caught shooting late in New York City last night. The Oscar-winning actors indulged in filming scenes at the parking garage at night. The duo is paired together for the Apple TV+ next movie, Wolves, on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, in NYC.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been filming for the upcoming release with their co-star Austin Abrams for a week now. At the same time, the stars were seen chasing underwear-clad Austin in the streets of New York City. Brad Pitt looked dashing in a chic leather jacket over a white shirt paired with grey pants and matching shoes. The actor wore the leather jacket by All Saints. On the other hand, George Clooney also wore a leather zipper paired with a turtle neck t-shirt and grey pants with a bag in his left hand.

These pictures from their shoot last night are going viral on the internet. The hard work and dedication of the actor hint at something incredible coming our way. And fans are already excited about their upcoming film Wolves.

Wolves is an upcoming film of legendary actors to thrill an audience. It was written and directed by John Watts. In the film, two professional fixers discover that they are hired for the same job. The four main cast members are Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Amy Ryan, and Austin Abrams.

A fan said, “Why I have the feeling that they are playing as brothers in this movie.. #justguessing.” The second commented, “But how can he be so handsome/perfect.” Anticipating the film’s release, the third wrote, “Excited for this film sounds interesting.” “Take my money now.. and book a upper row seat!,” the fourth commented. Another called it a, “Hollywood BROMANCE.”