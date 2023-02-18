A saree is a traditional Indian cloth worn mostly by women. It is made of a long piece of cloth, generally between five and nine yards long, wrapped over the body in various ways to form a garment. Cotton, silk, chiffon, georgette, and other textiles are used to make sarees. They also come in various colors, patterns, and styles, making them flexible clothing for various occasions.

Nayanthara, the Tamil phenomenon, is a well-known South Indian cinema actress. She has been in many successful films and established a name for herself in the business. She also received a few awards for her work. As a result, the actress has a significant fan base. If you are a fan, you will know that the actress has always nailed her traditional looks!

Nayanthara is a fashion queen who has worn various traditional styles. A saree is a wardrobe staple and the go-to traditional attire for various events. The actress has a wonderful variety of sarees in her wardrobe, ranging from silk banarasi saree to kanjeevaram, both simple and elegant. She looks stunning in every saree outfit. Nayanthara wore a saga green silk cotton saree; scroll down to see her attire.

Nayanthara’s Saree Appearance

Nayanthara wore a saga green silk cotton saree with a sleeveless top to the 10th Annual Vijay Awards. Anuvardhan styled her hair in open hair with loose curls, and she completed her outfit with emerald statement jewelry from Amrapali gems. In the photo, she is sitting and having a good time at the event, with a huge smile and a frank expression to the camera.

About Jawan Film

Jawan is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller directed and written by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Anirudh Ravichander wrote the soundtrack for the film. It is set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023.

