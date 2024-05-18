Fashion Battle: Sargun Mehta vs. Sonam Bajwa: Who Looks Mesmerizing in a Salwar Suit?

Sargun Mehta and Sonam Bajwa are two of the most admired and beautiful divas and performers in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them began as young and amazing influencers and actresses many years ago, and with the amount of love and admiration they have received from everyone throughout the years, we truly believe that they deserve it all. Recently, the divas opted for ethnic salwar suits. Take a look below-

Sargun Mehta and Sonam Bajwa’s Ethnic Salwar Suits-

Sargun Mehta

The actress donned a purple salwar suit, emanating a sophisticated aura that was difficult to ignore. Her attire consisted of a gorgeous U-neckline, sleeveless plain kurta, straight pants, and a dupatta with a gold border that complemented the outfit’s grandeur. But it wasn’t only her clothing that drew attention. Sargun’s long, wavy hair and minimal makeup with matte lips matched her outfit nicely. She donned a pair of elegant golden earrings, bangles, and rings and paired them with gold heels to add a bit of shine. It’s a fashion choice as eye-catching as her personality.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa looked stunning in her ethnic black salwar outfit. The outfit features a slit with embroidered neckline, sheer full sleeves, and a body-fit kurta paired with a sheer fabric with a curly embroidered dupatta. She complimented her elegant black suit with middle-parted wavy open tresses. She accessorized her look with a silver and diamond studded bangle. She looked gorgeous with her hair wrapped up her ethnic look in a peach-pink creamy lipstick.

Comparing Sargon and Sonam, it is difficult to say who looks mesmerizing as both of them styled their Salwar suit in a way that made us swoon.