Sonam Bajwa the entertaining package seen in Punjabi cinema is a very good performer and every viewer’s delight when it comes to her natural graceful look. The talented actress has had a successful journey in Punjabi cinema and is one of the most sought-after actress in Pollywood.

However, do you all know that Sonam’s first love was something else as a career? A report on timesofindia.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Earlier, Sonam Bajwa was part of the aviation industry. She is a former air hostess. Later in the year 2012, She chose to try her luck as model. She participated in the beauty pageant where she garnered lot of eyeballs and attention. After doing a lot of print shoots and commercials, she bagged her first Punjabi movie with Best of Luck. There has certainly not been any looking back for the actress.

Presently, Sonam is seen in the recently released Punjabi film Guddiyan Patole.

