Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them got married and well, for the longest time, Kajal Aggarwal indeed did a fabulous job when it came to hiding her private and personal life away from the media and fans. In fact, during an exclusive interaction with IWMBuzz itself, Kajal Aggarwal had spoken about how her husband Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram got flooded with followers immediately after she had shared a post and tagged him as her ‘husband-to-be’. The two of them have always complimented and showered each other with a lot of love and affection and well, that’s what we genuinely admire the most about them. As a couple, they get the best out of each other truly and well, we are always in awe all the time.

Check out these gorgeous and cute photoshoot moments of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu:

Both Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are immensely loved by their fans. So far, their greatest asset has to be the fact that both of them don’t really shy away from showing their love and affection for each other in public. Well, this thing simultaneously also involves engaging in cute and adorable romantic photoshoots and well, these two always do it with great effect. Well, that’s why, for all the young couples out there who look forward to getting nice romantic photoshoots done, today, we are here with some special moments from their end which you might use and try out as an inspiration. Well, do you all want to check them out? See below folks –

Personal Life:

As far as Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are concerned, the two of them are also proud parents to an adorable baby boy whom they have named Neil. He is all set to turn 1 year old in a day or two. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com