Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set

Kajal Aggarwal gears up to grace the silver screen once again. In a movie that promises to be a woman-centric, Kajal plays the lead role of a fierce and fearless cop in the upcoming film titled “Satyabhama.” Directed by Akhil Degala, this venture has already set the stage for high expectations.

Kajal, known for her engaging social media presence, recently took to Instagram to share some intriguing behind-the-scenes photos from the movie. These photos provide a glimpse into the world of Satyabhama, revealing set and shoot locations. Accompanied by the caption, “Lights, Camera, Action, #Satyabhama! 🎬😉,” Kajal’s post has left fans eagerly anticipating more insights into the making of this exciting project.

The anticipation surrounding “Satyabhama” soared even higher with the release of its teaser. The teaser, which is over a minute long, opens with a woman clad in a saree and bangles driving up to and entering a police station. In the next frame, we see an officer coming out of a cell after beating up someone in the lock-up, presumably a goon. He offers a stick to the woman walking towards the cell, but she refuses it.

Next, we see the woman herself beating the goon black and blue. After this severe thrashing, the goon agrees to confess. Towards the end of the video, Kajal is introduced as Satyabhama, a fierce cop. On seeing her bleeding knuckles (due to broken bangles) a lady officer remarks, “Ma’am, you should have hit him without the bangles.” To this, Kajal gives a befitting reply while extracting a broken piece of bangle from her wounded hand.

Apart from Satyabhama, the actress has several other films lined up including Bhagavanth Kesari, Indian 2, as well as two untitled films.