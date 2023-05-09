Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad: Chants Crowd In Stadium Looking At Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, Netizens Reacts

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news lately since the duo were spotted together at the stadium during the IPL match. Once again, another video of the crowd chanting Parineeti bhabhi is going viral.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new lovebirds of the town. The duo were rumoured to be dating after being snapped together after lunch. However, both of them didn’t react to the rumours. After their engagement news broke out, the duo were spotted together in a stadium. The photos and videos from the same went viral in no time. And yet another video of the crowd chanting Parineeti bhabhi is going viral on the internet. Let’s check out.

In the viral video, Parineeti Chopra stands with Raghav Chadha in the stadium to watch the IPL match in Mohali. While the audience in the crowd chanted, “Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad.” At the same time, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from above smiled, looking at the crowd.

Reacting to this, the audience spammed in the comments section. A user wrote, “Stadium ab Marriage Bureau lite bante jaa rahe hai 😂.” The other said, “Raghav be like : jalwa h hmara yha😂😂.” The third user wrote, “Indian public can do anything… match gaya bhaad mein… muje stadium mein ye sab dekhne jana hai😂.” Stadium bhabhi log se hi bhar jaega 😂 anushka,,, sara,,parineetiChopra urvarsi aur v hai.”

