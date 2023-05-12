ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai Home Gets Decorated Before Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha

The new lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are buzzing online as the engagement date approaches. Amidst that, the actress's house was decorated with lights

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 15:00:20
The stunning Parineeti Chopra has been in the news lately due to engagement news with APP leader Raghav Chadha. The duo made it to the headlines when spotted together in the stadium to watch the IPL match in Mohali. And now Parineeti’s Mumbai house was lit up before her engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra’s Decorated Home

Per the reports, Parineeti’s house was decorated with light through the family members and the actress were seen at home. On the other hand, the engagement will be a traditional function to be held at the Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, in Delhi. The engagement date is 13th May and the ceremony will be in the evening.

The duo left the city, flew to Delhi a couple of days ago, and will stay there until their engagement ceremony. There will be 150 guests, including family members and close friends, for the ceremony. However, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not officially spoken about it to the media.

