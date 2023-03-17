The film “Legend,” directed by the team JD-Jerry, marked the acting debut of well-known business legend Saravanan Arul. The action comedy was launched in theatres in July 2022 but didn’t stream until late last year on a well-liked OTT platform. Nayanthara, though, was contacted for a supporting role in “Legend,” did you know that? The legendary Saravanan played the male lead, and Urvashi Rautela made her Tamil debut as the female lead.

In a recent YouTube interview, JD-Jerry’s directing team acknowledged that Nayanthara had been approached for Legend. It was also known that the actress had been asked to play a supporting part rather than the lead. The actress was to play a supporting character rather than the primary lead in the Legend; it was also made known.

While the talk went nowhere, the director declined to say for what position she was approached. Instead, JD-Jerry criticizes social media trolls who made fun of Legend Saravanan for the movie “Legend” and explains the actor’s difficult effort for the role as a 50+ actor. The film has been trending at the top since its premiere, so the filmmaker team is pleased with how well-received it has been on OTT platforms.

Legendary actor Saravanan Arul portrayed the eminent researcher known for his work on antibiotics and his quest to find a cure for diabetes. Urvashi Rautela played the role of Dr. Madhumitha. A few others who played significant roles included Prabhu, Suman, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Vivek, and Yogi Babu and Harris Jayaraj composed the music.

Source – Times Of India

Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for news updates.