Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white

Kajal Aggarwal has been busy sharing glimpses from her Tukery diaries on social media handle. The actress has now shared a set of gorgeous pictures in stylish white casuals, and we are in absolute love as the couple twin in white on the luxury yacht.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 03:15:07
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586

Hold on to your wanderlust hats, folks, because Kajal Aggarwal is giving us major vacation envy with her Turkey diaries! The stunning actress has been treating her fans to delightful glimpses from her trip on her social media handle. In her latest update, Kajal shared a set of gorgeous pictures where she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are twinning in stylish white casuals.

But before we get into further details can we just take a moment to appreciate the sheer level of couple goals they are serving on that luxury yacht? The duo looks absolutely breathtaking as they effortlessly coordinate their outfits, exuding an aura of elegance and charm. Kajal and Gautam are a picture-perfect pair, reminding us that love and style can go hand in hand.

So, let’s join the envy train and enjoy their Turkey diaries, while we dream about our own luxurious getaway!

Decoding their stylish couple look

In the pictures, we can see the couple decked up in white. Kajal wore a stylish graphic printed white round collar t-shirt. The diva decked it up with a high-thigh slit denim skirt. The actor completed the look with no makeup and stylish black shades. On the other hand, Gautam looked all cool in his white t-shirt and jeans. Gautam posed hugging Kajal from the back.

Have a look-

Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832585

Tukey’s beauty

When in Turkey, one cannot miss the breathtaking formations of Cappadocia, with its unique fairy chimneys and hot air balloons adorning the sky. The turquoise waters of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts beckon travelers to indulge in their inviting embrace. As you explore the country, you’ll be enchanted by the grandeur of ancient ruins like the ancient city of Ephesus or the awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, testaments to Turkey’s rich cultural heritage. The vibrant bazaars, aromatic spice markets, and mouthwatering cuisine further add to the allure of this remarkable country. Turkey truly embodies a harmonious blend of natural wonders, cultural treasures, and warm hospitality, making it a destination that never fails to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

