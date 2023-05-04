ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Photos: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Spotted Enjoying IPL Together

Ever since Parineeti Chopra was snapped with the APP member Raghav Chadha, the rumours of the duo getting married have been floating all over the internet, and now the duo was spotted together watching IPL

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 May,2023 15:02:50
Viral Photos: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Spotted Enjoying IPL Together

The popular actress of B-town Parineeti Chopra is buzzing all over the headlines for her marriage rumours with APP politician Raghav Chadda. And now, after confirming their engagement, the duo were spotted enjoying the IPL match in the stadium together. Read more to find out what’s happening.

The rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating started when the duo were spotted together for lunch. However, both of them refrained from commenting on this for all this time when Parineeti Chopra’a Tiranga co-star Hardy Sandhu confirmed the rumours in an interview with DNA. He said, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck.”

Parineeti Chopra and APP leader Raghav Chadha were spotted while watching an IPL match in Mohali on 3rd May 2023. The duo were wearing black outfits and standing close to each other. The new couple was in Mohali to witness the match between Punjab Kings VS Mumbai Indians. Also, this is the first time the duo was spotted together officially. Parineeti Chopra also waves hands to her fans in a viral video.

Parineeti Chopra Work

The stunning Parineeti Chopra has worked in many successful films. She debuted with Ishqzaade, which was an excellent start to her career. Later she got featured in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, etc.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News