Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known actress in the profession. She made her Tollywood debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam and soon climbed to stardom in the south movie industry, mainly in Tamil and Telugu. She started her acting career in 2004 with the Bollywood movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, starring Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kajal is a hands-on mum to her son, Neil, in addition to being a wonderful actress who rules over millions of hearts. In April 2021, the actress and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu had their first child, a baby boy. Now and again, the adoring mother gives adorable peeks of her child. She just released a video of herself in the water with her son Neil Kitchlu, take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal And Neil Kitchlu In Pool Appearance

Neil Kitchlu donned a blue t-shirt with blue patterned shorts, while Kajal Aggarwal wore a white printed full-sleeved suit. Her hair was arranged into a sloppy bun. Kajal hugs Neil in her arms and lifts her hand in delight at the first appearance. Neil sits on a swimming ring in the second appearance, and Kajal pushes the ring.

In the third appearance, Kajal carries Neil under her shoulder and spins him around in the water while smiling. She then provided a lone peek of Neil Kitchlu seated on a swimming ring on her next visit. Finally, Kajal Aggarwal is seen dancing in the water with her son in the final scene. Kajal Aggarwal captioned her post, “#mypathaan.”

About Kajal’s Upcoming Indian 2 Movie

Indian 2 is a forthcoming Indian Tamil-language judicial action film directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh appear in the film. Anirudh Ravichander created the soundtrack, while Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu shot the film and the editing has been done by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Indian 2 details were revealed in September 2017. The principal filming began in January 2019 in Chennai, Rajahmundry, and Bhopal. Unfortunately, the production was interrupted after an accident on the set in February 2020, which resulted in the deaths of several staff members. Later, production was halted due to various circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cost overruns, and legal problems, until resuming in August 2022.

Did you enjoy seeing Kajal Aggarwal and her son Neil Kitchlu in the pool? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.