AI rendition of Atif Aslam, late Sidhu Moosewala and Diljit Dosanjh goes viral, check out

Amarjit Singh, a creative AI artist dropped an AI rendition of Atif Aslam, Sidhu Moosewala, Diljit Dosanjh to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s popular song ‘Tumhe Dillagi’, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 01:05:20
The dream collaboration of Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sidhu Moose Wala had long been cherished by fans. However, the untimely demise of Moose Wala shattered those hopes, leaving many disappointed. Nevertheless, in a remarkable twist, artificial intelligence has come to the rescue.

A talented Instagram user utilized AI technology to recreate the trio’s virtual rendition of the iconic song “Tumhe Dillagi” originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. This extraordinary feat has reignited excitement among fans, showcasing the power of AI in keeping dreams alive and bringing artists together, even in unexpected ways.

A sneak peek into the AI rendition

In the video, Amarjit Singh, the user shared his work, where he generated the trio’s voices together with the help of AI technology, and made it hard for the listeners to mark the difference.

Sharing the video on social media, the artist wrote, “What if Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI did a collab for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tumhe Dillagi? Originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. For curiosity and educational purposes.”

Here take a look-

Reactions

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but gushing over the same. One wrote, “Dillagi sounds heaven in Atif’s voice 😻❤️❤️ want more content related to Atif !! Also kiddos to your skills & efforts”

Another wrote, “I ve been keen on listening this track over n over still not getting over it would u please make more songs like this , I am big fan of mehroom ustad nusrat fateh Ali khan saab so any qawali would work for me”

A third user wrote, “”tum bahut mast kaam karta hai maqsood bhai””

A fourth one added, “No words 😶 brother Thanks 🙏 Is nothing in front of your work”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

