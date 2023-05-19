ADVERTISEMENT
Atif Aslam opens up on completing 20 years in the music industry, read

Atif Aslam's journey to stardom is a testament to his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication. Here read below to know what he had to say about completing this huge milestone

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 20:00:20
Atif Aslam, the melodious maestro and the Pakistani singing sensation, has carved a prominent place for himself in the music industry with his captivating voice and soulful renditions. Atif Aslam’s journey to stardom is a testament to his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication.

Aslam gained initial recognition as the lead vocalist of the rock band Jal, where his heartfelt vocals and magnetic stage presence mesmerized audiences. However, it was his solo career that truly catapulted him to the pinnacle of success. With his debut album “Jal Pari” in 2004, he struck a chord with music lovers, enchanting them with his signature style and emotional depth.

Not just in his own country, his mellifluous voice has transcended borders and is known globally therefore. He has lent his voice to some of the biggest movies in India too.

However, now he has opened up how 2023 is special for him, for he became a father and also completed 20 years in the industry.

Atif Aslam opens up why 2023 is the best for him

He is set to kick start his concert this year in the UK, in June. Talking about it, Atif Aslam said, “I am super thrilled to be performing for my fans because performing live gives an artist an opportunity to connect with the energies of the audience. This tour is also extra special as I complete twenty years of my singing journey and what better way to celebrate it, with people who have given me so much love and admiration for all these years. 2023 has been extremely special so far as my wife Sara and I also welcomed our baby girl”. As quoted by Koi Moi.

