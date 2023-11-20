An old interview of young Atif Aslam leaves fans nostalgic, check out

Atif Aslam, the incredibly melodious singer, has charmed audiences worldwide with his captivating voice. Known for his soulful renditions and remarkable vocal range, Atif has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the music industry. His ability to effortlessly transition between high and low notes, coupled with his emotional delivery, has earned him a devoted fanbase.

And now the singer has left his legion of fans all emotional nostalgic, as one of his old interview, where he sang Aadat on an impromptu notice, is going viral.

Atif Aslam’s old interview video

During the interview, the interviewer couldn’t resist asking the renowned singer Atif Aslam to showcase his talent by singing one of his favorite compositions. Without hesitation, Atif Aslam picked up his guitar and began playing the captivating beats of “Aadat” from the movie Kalyug, starring Kunal Khemu and Emraan Hashmi. With his mesmerizing and velvety vocals, Atif Aslam left everyone in awe. The room was filled with astonishment as fans couldn’t help but be captivated by his incredible talent. This impromptu performance served as a powerful reminder of the enchanting and awe-inspiring nature of music, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to witness it.

Reactions

One wrote, “Its being 18 years and still no one can replace this song”

Another wrote, “Still Getting Goosebumps in 2022!!!”

A third user wrote, “Legend for a reason purity in his voice and clamness when listen still in 2023 i am listening this song thanks for making this songs Atif aslam”

A fourth one added, “I was in love with this i use to cry when his songs use to play on tv what a voice he has Atif Aslam”

Another user stated, “Goosebumps…love you Atif Aslam”